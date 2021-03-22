ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Abdulrasheed Bawa, has charged the staff of the commission to be disciplined and discharge their duties with utmost professionalism.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said this was in continuation of Bawa’s tour of zonal offices of the commission.

While stressing integrity as one of the cardinal pillars on which the EFCC anchors it operations, the EFCC boss warned that “the commission will not tolerate any act inimical to discipline, either overtly or covertly, and will deal with such to the full extent of the laws, rules and regulations.”

Bawa, however, assuaged the fears of staff regarding all pending internal issues, saying, “having been chosen from among you, I have a singular advantage of being conversant with all the issues on ground, ranging from promotions, welfare, seniority and ranking.