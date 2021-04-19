By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called for the need for all Nigerians to embrace the fight against corruption, adding that the EFCC alone cannot win the war.

He stated this on Monday while receiving members of a civil society organisation, Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance (CSCTGG) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to the EFCC chairman, “EFCC belongs to all Nigerians and it is not for anybody.

“We realised long ago that the work of the EFCC is not something that it can do alone. civil society organisations and individuals are all stakeholders, because Nigeria is the only country we have.”

He assured that the EFCC will partner with CSOs to ensure that “the mandate of the Commission and what we stand for, which is ensuring good governance, is imbibed and the country is rid of corruption.”

In a statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, he said the vice president of CSCTGG, Nse Victor Udeh, decried the negative impact of corruption on the country.

He said if the country had functional health, educational, aviation, road and other infrastructure, “we will have less to worry about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that, apart from scarce resources, corruption was responsible for the failure of public infrastructures.

He pledged the coalition’s support to the EFCC.