The law against open grazing signed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State last year has begun to yield results, some stakeholders have said.

When LEADERSHIP visited some parts of the state to assess compliance with the law, the stakeholders said a lot had been achieved by the government through the enforcement of the law.

Although cattle were seeing grazing openly in some obscure locations across the state, the incidence of clashes between farmers and herders that used to characterise their relationship had become less.

A community leader and farmer in Ifon Osun in Orolu local government area, Alhaji Mufutau Afolabi praised the state government for putting the anti-open grazing law in place, saying that since it was signed into law, there had been no conflict between herders and farmers.

He said while there was still open grazing of cattle in the area, caution is being exercised by the herders, adding that there was no reason for any farmer to either raise alarm or report any herder.

Afolabi said farmers were aware of the difficulty faced by the herders in feeding their flock through ranching, adding beside the enormous consumption by cattle, they are used to walking long distance.

Also speaking, a Fulani herder, who simply identified himself as Dangiwa, said it would be difficult to obey the law prohibiting open grazing because ranching is very expensive and impracticable considering the prevailing economic situation in the country.

He said open grazing that has been the traditional practice was abused by some herders which informed agitation against the age-long practice.

Dangiwa said despite the continued practice, there was no cause for farmers or communities to report them because the operation is regulated by their leaders in the area in collaboration with the farmers.

The commandant of Amotekun Corps in Osun, Amitolu Shittu, who expressed the commitment of his command to curb the excesses of herders however confirmed drastic reduction in open grazing.