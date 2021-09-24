Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has warned herders against breaching the anti-open grazing laws recently enacted in the state, saying the state will deal with any herder who dared to breach the law.

Akeredolu stated this in Akure, the state capital while fielding questions from newscasters on ARISE TV NEWS monitored by LEADERSHIP.

The governor who assured that the Southern governors are implementing the Anti-open grazing law with vigour noted that his major interest is protecting the livelihood of his people.

Akeredolu maintained that the Meyetti-Allah are already cooperating with the government.

He said the statement made by the Kaduna State governor was capable of inciting herders who were already cooperating with the government on alternative means of animal husbandry.

“We have had a one week workshop for Meyetti- Allah and others. Ranching is big. Individuals can have their herds in a particular place and feed them. Here, they are not waiting to be incited. Whoever goes against the law will face the consequences,” Akeredolu said.

Akeredolu disclosed that his administration is working round the clock to involve private-public organizations in ranching and provision of the feedlot.

He vowed to continue to do what is right in the interest of the people of the state, adding that he was elected to protect and serve the people.

“My interest is that the livelihood of my people in Ondo state is not destroyed. It is better to haul cattle and bring them here for people to come and buy. The way of life of bringing them here is anachronistic.’’

When asked to clarify his description of the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the “Capone”, Governor Akeredolu said what he meant was that Tinubu was ‘Boss of all Bosses’.