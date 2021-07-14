Delta State House of Assembly, DSHA, has received a list of additional eight Commissioner designates for screening and confirmation.

Also, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021(Delta Anti-open grazing law) scaled first reading and second reading fixed for Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The list of the commissioner-designates was contained in the letter of the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori and read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021.

The nominees are to appear in the House on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 for screening and confirmation.

