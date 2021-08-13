A former governor of Adamawa State, Jibrilla Bindow, has said he attended a session where anti-President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments were made, as vice-chairman of the North-East Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bindow, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, yesterday, in Abuja, clarified that he was not the convener of the meeting but was invited by aggrieved APC stakeholders in Yola South.

He said his role at the meeting was part of his mandate by the party.

Bindow’s reaction is coming amid backlash over the comments at the meeting. The former governor said he didn’t know the people who made such utterances as at the time of the meeting.

Speaking further, Bindow said he met with all factions in Yola South and not a group as being insinuated.

He said his voice was not heard in the leaked audio with some utterances against Buhari.

According to him, “Anybody who knows me, knows that I am a man of good morals and character and there is no way I will sit in a meeting where death is wished upon others, anybody at all, not even President Muhammadu Buhari, who is like a father to me.

“I don’t even know the people who made such utterances as at the time of the meeting and I wasn’t even the convener of the meeting and yet these mischief makers linked me with such utterances in a leaked audio clearly showing their level of malice towards me.”