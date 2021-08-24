In order to bolster the ongoing war against terrorism in the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said President Muhammadu Buhari will officially induct the newly acquired six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the NAF Order of Battle on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The event is slated for 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by 10.00am.

The director of NAF public relations and information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, said the ceremony will feature a symbolic fly past by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

He said, “expectedly, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will preside over the induction ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour.



“As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived Kano, Nigeria on July 22, 2021.

On arrival, the aircraft were received by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The NAF spokesperson added the second batch of the remaining six A-29 Super Tucanos are expected in Nigeria before the end of 2021.