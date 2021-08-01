The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa, has tasked security agencies and Civilian JTF to expose moles in the fight against terrorism in the North-East region.

Musa gave the charge at the weekend, during a stakeholders’ security townhall meeting held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said: “Our meeting was to afford various security agencies to analyse issues and evaluate conduct of various groups and unions in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.”

The Commander, therefore, urged security agencies to be sincere in their activities and endeavour to identify and expose moles within their ranks.

Other voluntary organisations tasked to expose the moles include Civilian JTF, vigilantes, hunters, Peace Corps, as well as members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

On the troops’ role in ending terrorism, the theatre commander said: “You’re to remain focused, determined and more proactive in your operational engagements,” stating that this was to dominate the general area and deny insurgents freedom of action.

He also inspected the constructed barracks accommodation for soldiers at the 233 Battalion, as well as the field ambulance established to cater for medical needs of troops.