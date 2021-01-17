Expectations are at an all-time high as the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) commences its membership registration and revalidation exercise across the country on January 25.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that while some party stalwarts have very high expectations of the process because of its implications for the party at both state and national levels ahead of the 2023 general elections, others are sceptical about the likely outcome, arguing that it may effectively swing the political pendulum in favour of some persons they claim are planning to hijack the party structure at all levels.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party had initially announced the commencement of the membership registration and revalidation for December 12, 2020 but shifted the exercise to January 25, citing the yuletide season as reason for the postponement.

The four-week exercise will take place simultaneously in all wards in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said the national secretariat had discussed the need for registration of new members and update of its register to improve on its membership and support-base nationwide.

However, a highly placed party chieftain who did not want to be named expressed doubt about the intent of the committee whose original mandate was to reconcile aggrieved party members and lead the party to a solemn national convention where a new crop of leadership will emerge following the exit of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

He said, “I am a bit worried that the caretaker committee is foraging into territories that should be for elected leadership of the party.

“This move, if not properly monitored, may compound the issues of this party as the state governors within the party may use this registration and revalidation exercise to their advantage in their domains”.

In Akwa Ibom State for instance, expectations are high ahead of the exercise.

When LEADERSHIP Sunday visited the state party secretariat along Ikot Ekpene road in Uyo, it was observed that most party leaders had relocated to their villages in readiness for the exercise.

The state’s publicity secretary of the party, Mr Nkereuwem Eyiekere, said the party was fully prepared for the revalidation as members and leaders had relocated to their wards and units to ensure that everyone is captured.

In Rivers State, a chieftain of the party, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, expressed hope that the exercise would strengthen internal democracy within the party, even as he said he was confident that it would break the grip of some individuals in the party.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Port Harcourt, Wali said the party had been telling itself lies about its membership strength, saying the claim that the APC has about 15 million nationwide and half a million members in the state were all lies.

He said, “The truth is that I’ve always believed that the most important aspect of democracy is the party and the type of membership it has. Somehow, the elite insist on controlled party participation. They mould the party around their ambition.

“So, I believe that any party with mass appeal is more likely to win elections rather than the zombie type parties controlled by the elite. With regard to APC and the Rivers State branch in particular, there is the need to build the party around the people and popular participation.

“We’ve been telling ourselves lies about membership, and just like Nigeria, if you don’t know how many you are in an organization, how do you plan? APC Rivers State claimed it was about half a million and the national claimed it had over 15 million members. You and I know that to be a lie.

“It is those bogus numbers that make it difficult for internal democracy to work. Unverified numbers are used to manipulate internal party elections and we know that this breeds anger and frustration among members. In summary, I’m saying that authentic party membership is key to the development of our democracy.”

In Abia State, the member representing Bende North State Constituency and the deputy minority leader of the state House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu, said the entire state had been fully mobilized for it.

He noted that the exercise as directed by the national headquarters of the party would not only increase its membership in the state, but also go a long way to strengthen the structures at all levels ahead of 2023.

He maintained that it was coming at a time when the people were eagerly waiting to embrace the party after having realized that it would provide the most credible alternative to the present administration in the state.

“Our leaders who have distinguished themselves in various capacities and the members are working in concert for it to be hitch-free, and we will leave no stone unturned,” he added.

In his contribution, the state’s acting publicity secretary of the party, Benedict Godson, said the members had been adequately briefed and mobilised for the exercise, describing it as a welcome development.

He said it would also be an opportunity to formally welcome members of other parties, who have seen the reason to abandon their “sinking boats for the one that has been destined to salvage the state in 2023.”

According to him, one other useful purpose it would serve is that it would create the forum for the main opposition party in the state to rid itself of “the moles planted by the enemies of the people and the state.”

Similarly, the party’s chairmanship candidate for Ohafia Council in the last local government election, Kalu Mba Nwoke, said the people were anxiously waiting for it to commence.

Reacting to the development however, a PDP leader in Aba, Joe Uda, said they were not bothered about it because “the APC and its co-travellers have never been a threat to us no matter how they try.

“I have been wondering aloud how any person will rather than join the winning party in the state and also poised to return to power in the centre in 2023, will go for the failing party across the country,” he added.