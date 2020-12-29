BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

There is a growing anxiety among some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and other civil servants in the area for abandoning an ongoing under-pass project, at Area 11, along the Southern Park Way, which has been turned into a place for open defecation.

LEADERSHIP also gathered the abandoned under-pass project has equally become a hideout for criminals in the area, who terrorise passersby, especially at the night hours.

Our reporter gathered that the under-pass project was originally meant to serve as an underground link between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) administrative blocks and the FCDA building, to reduce the stress pedestrians undergo in crossing the ever-busy Southern Park Way.

However, while pedestrians go through the herculean task of crossing the express way, among incoming vehicles on the Park Way, the multi-million naira under-pass project has remained abandoned, place for open defecation and hideout for criminals.

LEADERSHIP has also observed how, at several occasions, where pedestrians are nearly knocked down by incoming vehicles plying the Southern Park Way, especially at the front gate of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In his reaction, the executive secretary, FCDA, Engr. Umar Jibrin Gambo stated that the under-pass project has neither been stalled nor stopped, but is part of the ongoing works on the Southern Cultural Spine of the parkway.

Gambo stated that the project, as well as other facilities, such as street lights, is part of the completion works which are ongoing in order to bring the parkway to its full-scope development, adding that the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the rains have affected the completion of the project.

“The under-pass project has neither been stalled nor stopped. It is part of the ongoing works on the Southern Cultural Spine of the parkway.

Therefore, the under-pass, as well as other facilities, such as street lights are part of the completion works which are ongoing in order to bring the parkway to its full-scope development.

“Of course, you are also aware of the negative impact which the coronavirus pandemic has had and continues to have on all facets of life across the world, coupled with the rains which have just stopped.”