The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos and Benue states’ landscapes are said to be dotted with over 10,850 uncompleted or abandoned buildings, most of which are meant to be commercial and residential housing projects but now house criminals.

While the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has identified 600 uncompleted buildings, Benue State has 10,000, with Lagos and Cross River having 18 and 15 abandoned and uncompleted buildings which now serves as abode for miscreants.

Scattered in and around the aforementioned states and the FCT are uncompleted buildings with markings by the department of development control such as ‘Stop Work’,’ Demolish, ‘Complete Or Risk Demolition.’

While many Nigerians, mostly those living close to such buildings, have raised concern over their safety as all manner of criminals now hide their weapons and share their proceeds at such structures, the revelation, of course, raises the question on whether the various departments of state development control are just fancy arms.

In the housing sector, environment experts who have begun to develop goose bumps over the plethora of such uncompleted and abandoned projects told LEADERSHIP Weekend that a number of factors were responsible for the ugly development.

They say it is common to see buildings at 90 percent completion left unattended to in some highbrow areas in the city. The locations of these buildings, according to them, further lend credence to the fact that the owners are not average Nigerians.

When contacted on the disturbing revelation, the deputy director, Building Inspectorate Division of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Mr Omotayo Gabriel, gave insight into why it is difficult to demolish such buildings despite the dangers they pose.

He said the FCT authorities proposed a special fund through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to acquire and resell such buildings to workers under its mass housing scheme, but failed.

A former director, FCT Development Control department, Mallam Muktar Galadima, said the FCT administration also planned to send a memo to the Federal Executive Council to that effect, citing the growing level of crime.

Galadima said, “This is because our politicians steal government money and invest it on elephant structures that could take years to complete and might not even be completed at all, because the money will stop flowing when they leave office and the building will stand like a symbol of corruption begging for completion.”

The director, FCTA Department of Monitoring and Inspection, Olawale Labiyi, during an inspection tour advised residents of the territory to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements around any abandoned building in their neighborhood. He said, “A good example is a gigantic structure close to Legacy House at the Central Area; when we went there, we evicted about 47 illegal occupants of the building. We also went to Maitama district and evicted over 40 illegal occupants with the help of the police from an uncompleted building we feared could collapse any time”.

He said this year, there are close to 600 uncompleted buildings within the city which are threats to the lives and property of people because most of them are occupied by miscreants and even armed robbers.

“Some of these houses are owned by people that are already dead, and they have litigations on the property among themselves, so you cannot force them to complete the house when they are still in court. That is one of the challenges we are facing.

“All these abandoned and uncompleted structures in the FCT are owned by rich people and some of them are owned by those in authority, because some of the plots cost between N500 million and N1 billion, even more,” he said.

In Lagos State, LEADERSHIP Weekend discovered that there are two categories of abandoned properties – those abandoned by property developers due to economic downturn and paucity of funds, while others belonging to the federal government were abandoned in the wake of Federal Capital Territory relocation to Abuja.

The National Provident Fund building, now known as Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) on Essume Street, Iyana Era, along Lagos-Badagry expressway, has been abandoned for over three decades. The 18-storey building has remained uncompleted.

Other abandoned buildings located on the Island include the Independence Building which used to house the Ministry of Defence; the National Assembly Complex at Tafawa Balewa Square; NECOM House at 15, Marina Street; NITEL Building; Secretariat in Ikoyi; the Old Defence House and many more around CMS, Obalende and Ikoyi areas of the state, among others.

Obviously not amused by the prevailing challenges of insecurity rocking the country, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has threatened to take control of abandoned properties in the state that could serve as hideouts for criminals.

The governor said a long list of abandoned buildings across local government areas and local council development areas (LCDAs) which may serve as safe haven for criminals had been compiled.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would be taking proactive action towards ensuring that the buildings do not become security threats in communities where they have been found.

He said the popular thinking was that such buildings are occupied by criminals who use them to plan attacks, adding that the state government was alert to prevent the spillover of crime from neighbouring states into Lagos.

Meanwhile, in Benue State, about 10,000 abandoned buildings and undeveloped properties have been identified across the 25 urban centres in the state.

The general manager, Benue State Urban Development Board, Saint Gbilekaa, in a telephone chat, said the board does not have the jurisdiction or legal backing to demolish or revoke Certificate of Occupancy already issued.

On what the state government is doing to halt the trend, Gbilekaa said this would be difficult except a legislation was put in place through the Ministry of Lands and Survey in conjunction with the board to ensure that whoever builds without completing it, or has a land without developing it within five years, will have his certificate revoked.

In Cross River State, the commissioner for social housing and urban development, Barrister Christopher Njah, who was not specific about the number of uncompleted and abandoned building in the state, said, “For now, we have about 15 uncompleted but not abandoned buildings in the state because work is still ongoing as far as housing projects are concerned.”

He said since the state government was determined to rid the state of criminal elements, any building suspected to be hideouts for criminals was hastily demolished with the support of “Operation Akpakwu.’’

Experts have observed that any buildings abandoned for even a few months at primary stage of construction, especially in high humidity or continuing wetness, can become seriously damaged.

This is even as LEADERSHIP Weekend observed that street urchins and beggars are everywhere around the cities and retire at night to sleep in uncompleted buildings.

By most accounts, abandoned buildings have numerous risks and dangers involved therein, and one entering them could potentially get stranded or physically hurt.

A resident of one of the areas visited in Calabar, Mr Ekpeyong Nsa, said, “While many people are unaware of the type of dangers that exist in these buildings, others are drawn to them out of curiosity or despair. These sites are sometimes surrounded by abandoned vehicles or machinery that can leak gasoline, oil or other dangerous and flammable substances.

“Again, these unfinished structures, particularly those within developed areas, often serve as a dumpsite and public toilet for people living in the area, thereby increasing the chances of outbreak and spread of diseases. There are many dangerous animals that can often be found in abandoned buildings as well, such as poisonous snakes and poisonous spiders. ‘’

…Insecurity Has Overwhelmed Our Courts—Niger Gov

Meanwhile, the Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has declared that insecurity and high wave of crime have increased the workload and overwhelmed courts in the country.

The governor spoke yesterday in Minna when he swore in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the acting Grand Khadi of Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal.

While praying for less crime so that the workload on judges would reduce, he reiterated that they were presently overwhelmed with work at this time of security challenges.

At the swearing in ceremony held at the Government House, Minna, the governor urged the acting grand khadi to carry out his duties diligently, justly and professionally.

Governor Sani Bello described the grand khadi as a man of integrity with unquestionable character and expressed hope that he would discharge his duties creditably.

He congratulated him for his appointment and prayed that God guide him to succeed.

The acting grand khadi thanked the governor for the appointment and for effectively utilizing the resources of the state for both material and administrative advancement.