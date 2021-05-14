By BUKOLA IDOWU |

Investors in Bitcoin, the most popular and capitalised cryptocurrency, are having a hard time as at least $365 billion has been wiped off their investments after Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk, announced that the carmaker will not be accepting Bitcoin as payment for its cars.

Musk had tweeted that the electric carmaker would suspend purchases using Bitcoin, citing environmental reasons, setting off a selloff in the crypto market.

All major cryptocurrencies have seen major setback in their prices with some losing as much as 18 per cent compared to yesterday’s value.

Total crypto market capitalisation had likewise dropped and market capitalisation dropped to $2.1 trillion at 11.96 per cent decline from $2.43 trillion. The price of Bitcoin, which was around $56,840 as at yesterday afternoon, saw a sharp decline to $48,922 as at 10am yesterday as $7,918 was wiped off its share price, a 14.17 per cent depreciation.

The price of Ethereum had declined by 13.29 per cent to $3,728 while the price of Binance Coin and Dogecoin had depreciated by 14.55 per cent and 21.62 per cent in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Musk had put up a Tweet survey asking followers if Tesla should receive Dogecoin as payment for its cars which many respondents answered yes.

By yesterday morning, Musk tweeted that Tesla was concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, saying its emissions levels posed danger to the environment.

Bitcoin is not issued by a single entity like a central bank. Instead, it is maintained by a network of so-called ‘miners’. These miners use purpose-built computers that require a lot of energy to solve complex mathematical puzzles in order for Bitcoin transactions to go through. Bitcoin’s energy consumption is larger than some individual countries.

Musk’s Tweet read: “Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal which has the worst emissions of any fuel. Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has promising future but this cannot come at a great cost to the environment

“Telsa will not be selling Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy. We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use less than one per cent of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.”

Musk had been a big proponent of digital currencies including Bitcoin and Dogecoin, helping to drive their prices higher in recent months.

Bitcoin has garnered interest in the last year as companies such as Square and Tesla announced Bitcoin purchases, and large institutional investors entered the cryptocurrency space.

Major investment banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have also sought ways to allow their wealthy clients to get Bitcoin exposure.