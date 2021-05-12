ADVERTISEMENT

BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State have called on Governor Mai Mala Buni to reshuffle his cabinet for greater efficiency.

The party chieftains in Yobe said Governor Mai Mala Buni should reshuffle the cabinet to strengthen the machinery of government as well as ensure dividends of democracy.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, some of the party chieftains urged Mai Mala Buni to assess the performance of the commissioners and take appropriate decision, adding that reshuffling the cabinet was necessary at this time when the administration is marking its two years anniversary.

A chieftain of APC who don’t want his name in print said that a cabinet reshuffle would enable the administration to achieve more. He noted that reshuffling the cabinet would give a new lease of life to the administration in order for it to be in tune with the people’s expectations.

According to him, “ There is need for a review of every aspect of governance. We must join hand together to assist our governor Mai Mala with good ideas in the interest of our state. There is not much improvement in some sectors, most of our commissioners are not doing their job accordingly, and they have relocated to Kano and Abuja and are operating from there.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that some of the top government officials are operating from outside the state, while few of the commissioners are available in the state.