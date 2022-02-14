nxiety has continued to mount as the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended its meeting yesterday, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

Although the NEC is yet to arrive at a final decision on the planned strike, it was gathered that the final decision may be taken today.

The NEC, which is the highest decision-making organ of ASUU commenced its meeting on Saturday and is expected to address a press conference on Monday.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported how ASUU directed all branches to observe a day of mobilisation and sensitisation of members, students and the general public to the impending strike action over government insensitivity and unwillingness to implement the renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement.

The meeting which had in attendance executive member of ASUU from institution like OOU, UNAAB, TASUED, UNN, AAU Ekpoma, AAUA, UNIABUJA, EBSU, UI and UNILORIN, among others is to deliberate on a best possible decision.

A member of ASUU who does not want his name mentioned said “there will likely be a press conference tomorrow to announce the decision.

“For now, the meeting is still ongoing and may and no one can say the final decision of the meeting,” he said.

Our correspondent gathered that the demands of ASUU include the issue of irregular/non-payment of salaries and subventions in state universities, refusal of Visitors to state universities to fund existing universities and the issue of IPPIS which the union is clamoring for it to be replaced with the University Transparency and Accountability System (UTAS).

Reacting on the development, a parent, Samuel Aku lamented the lack of will from the government to resolve the issue over the years, saying that his children would not attend public universities if he had the resources.

“I’ll just send them to a private university where they’ll spend their 4yrs without ASUU strike

“Our government is still not ready to give all it takes for proper education funding,” he added.