The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that any attempt to increase the price of petrol will be met with strong resistance by workers.

This was part of the resolutions reached by the congress at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which ended on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a communique jointly signed by NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and acting general secretary, Ismail Bello, issued yesterday, the NEC “resolved that any decision to increase by even one cent the price of refined petroleum products especially PMS will attract an immediate withdrawal of services by Nigerian workers all over the country without any further notice.”

The communique reads in part, “The NEC-in-Session also viewed the proposal by the Nigerian Governors Forum for a 300 per cent increase in the price of petrol as the height of provocation, arbitrariness, detachment and insensitivity to the current economic realities in the country and the extreme hardship that Nigerians especially workers are going through.

“The NEC also noted that there is currently no negotiation with government over fuel price increase. The NEC recalled that the last meeting with government in February 2021 was adjourned sine die. Since then, no other meeting has been called by government. The NEC recalled and reiterated the decision it took on 17th February 2021 after the last meeting between labour and the federal government team on fuel price increase.”

On the recently concluded strike in Kaduna, the NEC resolved that in case the Kaduna State government remained adamant and recalcitrant or continues to pursue the path of war, threat and punitive actions against workers and their interests, that it had given the National Administrative Council (NAC) the power to re-activate the suspended industrial action in Kaduna State and also call for the withdrawal of services of all workers in Nigeria without any further notice.

It noted that Kaduna State governor has continued with torrents of threats and innuendoes cum other adversarial actions against labour leaders and workers.

Reacting to the ongoing constitution amendment, the NEC called on the National Assembly to retain labour administration, national minimum wage, pension and industrial relations in the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Nigerians Should Join Labour To Resist Fuel Price Hike – NLC