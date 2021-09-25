Businessmen that know their onions should be able to run two companies of different interests, declared Onuora Chibueze Paul, popularly known as Honorable Exkid.

The entrepreneur, who is from Ogbu, Umueri in Anambra State, elaborated on his assertion using himself and his businesses as an example: “For instance, the Grace Nation Building deals on marketing and supply of cement, wood, and rods in large quantity, while Grace Nation Entertainment Limited focuse solely on showbiz, as a record label and as a general entertainment company.”

Speaking further, he asserted: “As an entrepreneur, I run these two unrelated businesses with different plans, strategies and objectives.”

According to Honorable Exkid, business is all about risk and an entrepreneur will achieve more if he is ready to make sacrifices. “You must at all times strive hard to make your business or choice of entrepreneurship a booming one, and to do this, one of the things you have to do is to ignore the negativity of the people around your business,” he advised.

He also added: “Learn to pursue your business with all passion and zeal and also trade with people that have the same vision as you.”

Venturing into business in 2017 after he clinched his national diploma from Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, Honorable Exkid learned quick lessons about entrepreneurship. “Initially, I thought owning a business was easy, like something you just do and then relax, but I got to know that business involves competition and once you set up a business entity, you are condemned to making efforts to see yourselves or your business boom,” he said.

Now with four years experience as an entrepreneur, he has learned valuable lessons. “Whatever you are doing in business, it is imperative that you try very hard to satisfy your customers or people patronizing you,” he avowed.