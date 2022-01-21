Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that any 2023 Presidential aspirant campaigning to continue with the legacies of the present APC administration has failed ab initio.

Ortom who made this known during the Presentation of the amended 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law also asked the Federal Government to stop deceiving Nigerians with the 419 rice Pyramid which he said will not help in any way.

“An average, Nigerian cannot even afford a tin of rice and the FG is better parading rice pyramid from rice he got from different producers across state with Benue inclusive and no credit is given to us as one of the producers of rice, but what I saw there was Miva rice produce by a Benue Son”

He urged the presidency to rise up and focused it attention on ensuring that the IDPs are back to their ancestral home to go back to farming in the next cropping season and as well chase out Herdsmen who are terrorising the state to go back to their country, saying that is the only way our people will go back to the farmer to produce food for Nigerians”

“I wonder the people that are going to the farm now in this face of insecurity that the presidency is deceiving Nigerians of rice pyramid, bandits have taken over almost all the states and are occupying their ancestral and instead of the FG to push these bandits back to their country he is busy talking about rice pyramids, it seems this APC led administration has no focus.

“Where we are now, is not where we should be talking about party affiliations, the most important thing is to put heads together to rebuild and rescue Nigeria from a failed government”

“I want to apologise on behalf of Benue People for electing PMB as the President of Nigeria because Benue State has not felt any impact of voting him as the president,” Ortom added.

The governor also urged Benue People especially those who attained 18 years recently to ensure that they registered and get their permanent voter’s card, adding that that is the only way for a peaceful transition that will usher credible people to deliver.

