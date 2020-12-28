Former member, House of Representatives and erstwhile commissioner in Imo State, Dr. Ishmael Anyadiegwu is set to be installed as the Ezeamama, the first King of the Eziama Autonomous Community in Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State had earlier recognised three new autonomous communities in the state offering Staff-of-Office to Anyadiegwu and two other traditional rulers.

The development had doused the year-long tension, which started in 2017 as some communities in Eziama Osuama ancient kingdom opted for autonomy.

Anyadiegwu, who had served as medical practitioner in some African countries, including Congo and Nigeria is aiming to address key economic and development challenges that had bedeviled potentials in Imo state, especially Eziama community.

The Eze was Director at First Inland Bank, former Chairman of Nigerian Medical Council in Okigwe, founder, West African Surgical and Dressings Company limited amidst other key positions.

With growing challenges across the country, especially insecurity, Chairman Coronation Committee, Geoff Onuoha, who is also the chairman of Pipelines Professionals’ Association of Nigeria said the king would priority peace across the community, ensure unity, community development, economic emancipation and boosting cordial relationship with neighboring communities.

Onuoha sees the development as desired objective of championing the development of the community without limitations, stressing that the community is now free to focus on harnessing resources to the economic gains of the area.

The coronation, expected to be attended by key dignitaries, including the state governor, is slated for 30th of this month at the St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, Eziama.