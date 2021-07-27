Elizabeth Anyanacho’s hope of podium appearance at the ongoing Tokyo2020 Olympic Games has been dashed following Nur Tartar of Turkey’s defeat to Paige McPherson of Team USA.

The 22-year-old Anyanacho dream for an Olympic medal first suffered a big blow against former world champion and experienced double Olympic medallist, Tartar, losing 12-7 in their 67kg fight.

Tartar showed class and experience to edged Nigerian debutant who proved that the future belongs to her with a performance that stunned many who could not believe she was fighting in her first Olympics.

The defeat left the 300 Level Statistics undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) devastated as she could not help but cry out.

Though, hope rose that the young Nigerian star could benefit from the rule books to fight for the bronze medal if her conqueror gets to the final, but that hope did not last long as McPhersonas kicked out Tartar.

Chukwumerije, a 2008 Olympic Games bronze medallist in taekwondo, who has been the driving force behind Anyanacho’s rising profile in taekwondo , said her focus would now be shifted to the Paris 2024 World Championship.

“She’s been crying. That shows she badly needed victory. In all, her target is now focused on Paris. Between now and three years, she will mature. She has gotten Olympic experience,” Chukwumerije said.

Chukwumerije himself lost his first Olympics outing in Athens in 2004 but came back smoking in Beijing four years later, kicking his way to a bronze medal.

“Same thing happened to me. I fell into depression after my first loss but luckily, she has people guiding her. It’s a big stage and she has all it takes to now put this defeat behind and show what she has.”