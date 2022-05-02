The Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP) has warned that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates might be excluded from the 2023 general elections if the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, is not removed from office over his subsisting expulsion from the party, before his emergence as party official.

The opposition coalition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said the alleged involvement of the national secretary in the violence that greeted Imo Adhoc Delegates Congresses especially those of Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs was shameful, reprehensible and demands disciplinary action from the party.

He warned the party leaders that any Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form bearing the signature of the national secretary whose expulsion has not been reversed, may void such forms and give opponents legal ground to exclude the PDP candidates from the 2023 ballots.

He called on the national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to take interest in Imo PDP matters so that Sen. Anyanwu does not destroy the party in the state.

He said, “Imo party leaders reached a consensus that only statutory delegates should be used for primary elections in view of the compromise of the Imo Adhoc delegates congress with the interference of the National Secretary and theft of the result sheet.

“PDP NEC should immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.”

