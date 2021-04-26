BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Nigerian music sensation and songwriter, Michael Nzebechukwu Anyaegbu, popularly called Anyas Africa, has portrayed himself as king of music in the east, a symbolic tool of protest for the Nigerian Youth.

The Nigerian Afrobeat young singer who is also the owner of Hot Sound Records, has not gone unnoticed with back to back hit songs and sending shivers down the spines of the Nigerian music community.

Anyas Africa has thrived to become an inspiration for others and has not been cowed by the need to be silent in the face of prevailing circumstances berating the Nigerian youths. Rather he has taken a symbolic posture through his music to call for a change in the fortune of the Nigerian youths as demonstrated in his latest track ‘Show Dem’.

According to the musician, his passion for music took the better of him. “I joined the music industry in 2014. I realized that despite all the money I was making and even with the comfort I was getting, I wasn’t happy, or let me say I wasn’t fulfilled. I felt empty inside. I felt something inside of me needed my attention. With lots that has been happening from my side of origin which happens to be a business oriented background, so I turned to music,” he said.

Music is one of the most veritable tools, young people utilize to communicate to one another. And for the philospher who said ‘music is the food for the soul’. To the poet, it is a meeting place for the heart, art, thoughts and people. Anyas’s song is a meeting place of art which express the thoughts of his heart to his peers. “I will keep my voice loud and keep my fans proud of how much I am of an impact to my society,” he added.