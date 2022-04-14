Ahead of the Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Senate President, Pius Anyim and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday stepped up their campaigns for the party’s presidential ticket as they met with some critical organs of the party.

The aspirants who separately met with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) and former ministers forum, gave insights into their plans if they win the party’s ticket and eventually emerge president.

Anyim, in a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC), said he will turn the country’s fortunes around within a year.

“As part of our political consolidation process, we shall provide a platform for broad-based consultations and frank dialogue on a generally acceptable new foundation for our nation.

“We shall put the machinery in place to harvest the views and secure the buy-in of all components of our polity and build consensus on the structure of the federation, an acceptable governance system and benchmark agreed national aspiration to which all shall commit. We shall deploy a visionary leadership style that shall respond to the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Bala Mohammed who also met the NWC said: “As somebody who traversed all the constituencies of the public service, the civil service, the National Assembly and indeed, the media, with all these experiences, we have built bridges. I’m a team player. I can only lead and Nigeria needs leadership.”

Earlier, Mohammed told the forum of former PDP governors that he would drop his Presidential ambition if former President Goodluck Jonathan decided to join the race.

He also promised to run a knowledge based administration. On his part, Saraki, who met with the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), said the country needs a president who understands the dimension of the crisis facing the country just as he lamented that the county is broke.

He said, “Today, the kind of President we need is a president that understands these issues. If the President does not understand the issues as we have seen, he cannot provide leadership. This is a fact. If the president doesn’t understand the issues he cannot provide leadership.

“You cannot lead what you don’t know, it leads to confusion. The advisors become the president. The aides become the president. The person you put there is not the person who is leading the country.

The kind of President we need today must be a president that can unite. There is pain in the land, there is division in the land. You cannot unite if you don’t have the characteristics or the qualities to unite people. You cannot acquire it overnight. You must have the skill to unite. Some of us, myself in particular, by virtue of the experiences we have picked up from roles we have played in this country can provide unity.”