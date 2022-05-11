Three of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Pius Ayim Pius, the Senate President of the 8th Senate Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen have all solicited for support from Kaduna delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

The aspirants in their separate visits to Kaduna and meetings with the delegates at the state party secretariat, Kaduna assured the delegates and the good people of Kaduna State of their commitment to end insecurity in the state and Nigeria and above all revive the textile industries to create employment opportunities.

Saraki who visited Kaduna on Sunday said Nigeria needed a man with experience to provide the needed leadership, adding that Nigeria needed a bold person and someone who would put Nigeria first and which he said he had always done while he was governor of Kwara State and Senate President by standing his grounds against all forms of injustice.

“I am here to address Kaduna delegates because the reality is that politically and economically, without the support of Kaduna State, it cannot happen. 2023 is not a time to vote just anybody as president. There are insecurity, hunger and unemployment and disunity across the country.

“Nigeria needs a bold person and someone who will put Nigeria first and I have always done that. I stood my grounds against all forms of Injustice and with me as President, I will end insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

On the issue of his emergence among the two northern consensus candidates, Senator Saraki said, they were making progress to ensure the emergence of one consensus candidate.

“We are trying to ensure that we have a process that unites us and is less rancorous and then we can now move forward to the bigger issue which is winning the 2023 election,” he added.

On their part, Senator Ayim and Hayatu-Deen who also visited Kaduna on Monday and sought the support of the delegates also promised to end insecurity if elected president.

“Kaduna is a mini-Nigeria and that is why the state cannot be taken for granted in all ramifications, I am here to seek for your partnership so that we can together berth a new Nigerian of our dreams. I will unite the country, end insecurity and revive the textile industries with a multiplying effect of job creation” he said.

Hayatu-Deen said, “Nigeria needs a qualitative leader with wealth of experience and that is what I am bringing on board, I need your votes at the primaries and you will not regret you did, because with me as President, insecurity, unemployment will be a thing of the past” he also said.

All the presidential hopefuls paid a courtesy visit to the former governor of Kaduna State and former national caretaker chairman of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and former vice president Mohammed Namadi Sambo where they sought for support.

Responding at the party secretariat, Kaduna State PDP chairman, Felix Hassan Hyat, commended the presidential aspirants and assured them that Kaduna delegates would give their support to a president that would unite the country.