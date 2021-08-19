Tropical Arctic Logistics (TAL), a Lagos-based non-scheduled domestic airline has said the renewal of Air Operators Certificate (AOC), by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), fall short of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO’s) standard.

This was disclosed by the chief operating officer, TAL, Olufemi Adeniji against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the non-renewal of the company’s AOC by the NCAA.

Recall that TAL has alleged that a staff of NCAA had connived with NHV, a Danish operator, to ensure that its AOC was not renewed.

The non-renewal of TAL’s AOC, according to the operator, has led to its operations been grounded and causing it to lose over $7 million following its closure. Though, the airline had said, it met all the requirements for its AOC renewal, NCAA still declined its request.

However, speaking to journalists yesterday, Adeniji said, despite applying for the AOC, 47 days instead of the NCAA’s standard of 30 days before expiration, the Authority still refuse to honour her request.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, wondered whether renewal of AOC should be tedious than first approval.

He said: “AOC renewal issues are not peculiar to TAL but most of the operators. TAL with its integrity has decided to address the issues which would also help in cleansing of the NCAA’s departments and their relationship with the operators.

“TAL has decided to follow the due process no matter how long it takes without compromising. However, in life, there is a limit to every patience especially when it pertains to corruption which becomes a threat to one’s investment.

“TAL has reached its limit and it has decided to suspend its actions in following through with AOC renewal despite concluding on the phase 3 of the so called renewal process. The renewal process in Nigeria does not align with the international practice although it is supposed to be same ICAO procedure.”

The TAL boss, however, accused the NCAA of frustrating the process of renewing the company’s AOC through misplacing vital document submitted to the authority.

“Indeed, there is abundant evidence that all manuals were submitted and some resubmitted with amendments as it was said that some were lost by the NCAA airworthiness department, MCM, AMP, MEL after 7 months of submission. It is on record that futile attempts were made to heap the blame on COVID-19,” he pointed out.

To him, “new manuals were however reprinted and resubmitted. Surprisingly, the lost manuals were later found. For your information, TAL helped to review these manuals using the NCAA checklist as requested by the officials to help avert any delay. Even with this and having been complied with, the AOC renewal was still delayed by the Airworthiness Department of NCAA. Consequently, operation has been grounded due to unusual delay in processing the AOC to date.”