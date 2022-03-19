The Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Nigerian Air force Base Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole, has expressed optimism that the training of personnel from diverse security formations by NAF would bring rapid improvement and synergy in the fight against insecurity in the country.

AVM Adole who was guest of honour at the inauguration of officers of Course 8/2022 Air Force War College (AFWC) Makurdi, said the training would equip officers with the requisite knowledge and skills in operations, planning and execution with focus on air warfare.

Represented by the Chief of Staff Tactical Air Command, AVM Precious Nnamdi Amadi, he urged participants to see their nomination to participate in the course as a privilege as well as an opportunity for behavioural change in the course of duty in terms of value addition.

“After your graduation, I hope you will be more equipped, grounded and well informed to serve the country better, so I urge you all to pay attention to your instructors so that at the end you will be in the position to become trained officers who will be competent of meeting the security imperatives of the country,” he said.

The commandant, AFWC, AVM Sayo Olatunde, said Course 8/2022 was designed to equip personnel with essential competencies needed to proffer creative solutions to the complex and multi-faceted security challenges confronting Nigeria.

He said, “The knowledge you will get here will sharpen your understanding of air power and its employment in independent, joint and combined operations,” he said.

While commending the chief of air staff Oladayo Amao for creating an enabling learning environment for participants, the commandant said in the history of the college, Course 8 was the first to involve and female civilian.

“There is a saying that to whom much is given, much is expected, so you are expected to be unambiguously hardworking, resourceful and consistently committed to your goal of being here, above all, you need to be disciplined. I want to urge you all to also avoid the tendency to be self-opinionated because it is counter-productive to learning,” he added.

