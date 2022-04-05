A former attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Michael Aondoakaa, has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, to revisit a judgement of the court which barred him from holding public office in Nigeria.

Aondoakaa was AGF under the administration of late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, between 2007 and February 2010.

He said the judgement barring him from public office was fraudulently obtained.

The Calabar division of the court in Cross River State had in 2010, declared Mr Aondoakaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), unfit to hold public office on account of his “abuse of powers” while he was the AGF.

The Court of Appeal affirmed the decision in September 2015, and lately by the Supreme Court in December 2021.

Aondokaa’s fresh legal action came after the judgement he seeks to upturn has been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

The court decision was a fallout of a suit filed in 2009 by a politician, Emmanuel Obot, accusing Mr Aondoakaa of using his office to frustrate the legal process and enforcement of a court judgement given in his favour.

According to Mr Obot, the Court of Appeal restored his mandate to represent the Uyo Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives in the aftermath of the April 2007 general elections.

He said Aondoakaa, however, deployed his office as the AGF to frustrate the enforcement of the judgement by writing letters to relevant authorities preventing him from being sworn into the House Representatives as ordered by the Court of Appeal.

He said Aondoakaa’s actions were informed by his shared pecuniary interest with Bassey Etim, from whom the Court of Appeal’s judgement retrieved the House of Representatives seat.

Delivering judgement on Mr Obot’s suit on June 1, 2010, the judge, Adeniyi Ademola (now retired), ruled that Mr Aondoakaa was “not a competent, fit and proper person to hold office” with regards to the oaths of allegiance and office.

He also awarded N50 million damages against him.

But Aondoakaa filed a fresh suit on December 14, 2,021 seeking a review of the Federal High Court judgement.

He filed the fresh suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja a few days after the Supreme Court affirmed the verdict on December 10, 2021.

The former minister based his request for a review of the verdict because he said Mr Obot obtained it by “fraud and misrepresentation of facts.”

He said Mr Obot fraudulently obtained the judgement based on a dishonest claim that he had a joint interest with Bassey Etim “in the over N700m interest in the judgement sum of N415m in the Utan Brama Victims’ case in suit number FHC/CA/8/95.”

He also said Mr Obot “fraudulently procured” a letter dated April 17, 2,008 written in the name of M.K. Aondoakaa & Co to ‘All Stakeholders, Utan Brama Fire Disaster, Mbo local government, Akwa Ibom State’.

He denied authorising the letter and maintained that he never had such letterhead on which it was written. He said: “the letterhead procured and used by Mr Obot purporting to emanate from him “was fraud and deceit”. Aondoakaa also said his administration as the AGF was not responsible for the payment of judgement debt to the Utan Brama fire disaster victims.

He pointed out that the full and final payment to the victims was before his appointment as the AGF during the administration of his predecessor, Bayo Ojo.

He added that contrary to the “fraudulent misrepresentation of facts” by Mr Obot, he had “no personal or private involvement in the payment of N415 million payment in the Utan Brama victims’ case”.

He denied having “the N700 million interest” in the judgement sum as he “was never a counsel to any of the parties and at no time was ever involved at Utan Brama fire disaster case in a private and official capacity at the same time”.

Faulting the Federal High Court’s decision barring him from holding public office, Mr Aondoakaa said the court “in furtherance of the said conscious, deliberate, dishonest and fraudulent allegations, believed same to be true, entered judgement in favour of the 1st defendant (Mr Obot) based on the purported conflict of interest and/ or that the plaintiff (Mr Aondoakaa) compromised his official position, with his private position in the 1st defendant’s suit.”

In the suit which named Mr Obot and the AGF as defendants, Mr Aondoakaa prayed the court for “an order setting aside the judgement of the Federal High Court in suit no: FHC/CA/CS/50/2009 between Emmanuel Obot versus the Attorney-General of the Federation and Michael Aondoakaa, delivered on June 1, 20,10 on the grounds of fraud.”