BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Days after the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) introduced the electronic call-up system also known as ETO to end the persistent gridlock on the access road leading to the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, the policy has increased haulage cost from the Lagos seaport to the mainland.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP yesterday, a truck owner, Yusuf Liadi, said the increase in the cost was as a result of few trucks chasing already cleared cargoes at the Apapa port, while disclosing that traffic has returned to the Ijora bridge and Oshodi-Apapa expressway linking the Tin-Can Island port.

But an insider source in NPA has attributed the return of the gridlock to teething problems that bedevils an innovation.

The source who craved anonymity said the authority is aware of the challenges and is working assiduously to solve the problems.

“At the moment, trucks are back on the roads, and the gridlock appears to have returned. Even the Western Avenue-Ijora-Wharf Road axis where one could count only few trucks at the commencement of the new call up system is again choked with numerous trucks that could not have passed through the electronic call-up system,” Liadi said.

According to him, haulage from Apapa Port to Ikeja that used to be N400,000 before the commencement of the Eto has risen to N450,000.

Liadi said, “Since the electronic call up started, the cost of haulage has gone up probably because few trucks are chasing so many cleared cargoes in the various terminals.

“For instance, the cost of moving a 40ft container from Apapa Port to Isolo is now N400,000 from N350,000. We expect that as the Eto improves, the cost will come down.”

However, the national president, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics in Nigeria (APFFLON), Otunba Frank Ogunojemite said the inability of the truck drivers to access the electronic call up has led to scarcity of trucks in the various terminals.

According to him, NPA should ensure that the eto app is designed with various indigenous languages so as to help the truck drivers who he said are largely illiterates.

He said: “the truck drivers are largely uneducated so they sought the help of third party to get the job done for them. So, NPA should be more liberal with the app by ensuring that is it built with different indigenous languages.”

The Lagos state government and the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) announced a new solution to the menace of gridlock in Apapa, stating that, the seaports would now be organised through a transparent electronic call-up system that will be based on a first-come-first-serve basis.

With the new system, no container-laden truck is expected to go on the Apapa corridor without clearance from the call-up platform. Any truck that flouts the electronic roster and park along the Apapa corridor will be impounded by the taskforce already set up by the Lagos State government.