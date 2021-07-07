Amid dwindling government revenue and diversification agenda of president Muhammadu Buhari, the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, said it has facilitated export cargoes worth N272.3 billion between January to June 2021.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Apapa Command, Yusuf Malanta, said the command generated N363 billion from duty collected on imported cargoes. According to him, the exported cargoes in the last six months include agricultural goods such as sesame seed, ginger, hibiscus flower and other mineral resources.

“The total tonnage of the said export stood at 1.6 million tons with FOB value of $103 billion. The Command generated a revenue of N366 billion in the first half of the year which represents a 61 per cent increase when compared to the N227 billion collected in the first half of 2020.

“This spectacular achievement was made possible by our officers’ resilience and commitment in ensuring collections of appropriate revenue, robust stakeholder engagement and seamless facilitation of compliant trade,” he said.

Malanta further stated that the anti-smuggling operations of the command led to interception of contraband smuggled into the country.

The seized items worth N27.6billion include unregistered pharmaceuticals, used clothing, tomato paste among others.

“Nonetheless, our sustained anti-smuggling campaign and the increased level of compliance have resulted in reduction of smuggling activities throughout the command.

“Thus, for the period under review, the Command recorded 10 seizures of various uncustoms goods such as tomato paste, used clothing, unregistered pharmaceutical drugs with a duty paid value of N442 million

“This unprecedented record is a great validation of our new approach to revenue drive. It is also fitting to emphasise here that this volume of revenue has never been recorded in the history of the flagship command of the Nigeria Customs Service,” he added.