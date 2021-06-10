The perennial traffic gridlock on the Lagos Ports access road, Apapa and Tincan, have disappeared as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the Deep Blue Project of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Thursday.

The project is aimed at combating piracy on the nation’s coastal waters and Gulf of Guinea (GoG) region.

The two ports are currently deserted as security operatives restrict movement and access to the port environment, thereby grounding economic activities at the ports.

The ports, which were always bustling with activities, have been deserted even trucks, which have always been a nightmare on the roads leading to the ports, have all disappeared.

Our correspondent observed that from Ijora bridge to Apapa port gate, vehicular movement especially trucks and motorcycles.

Also, Mile 2 to Coconut and Tin-Can Island Port that has been another nightmare due to the ongoing road construction project, has been deserted also.



LEADERSHIP reports that the Deep Blue Project is the first integrated maritime security strategy in West and Central Africa with the aim of tackling the incidences of piracy, sea robbery and other crimes on the sea.