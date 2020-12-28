BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said the state government has constituted a special team to take over traffic management from the disbanded Presidential Task Team, (PTT), with the aim of restoring sanity to the perennial gridlock in the area.

Sanwo-Olu, said a stakeholders’ meeting, involving representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, haulage transport unions, port operators among others will be convened next week to work out means of solving the protracted traffic gridlock in Apapa as well as having a more efficient, effective port operations in the general interest of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor made the remarks, when he led a delegation of the state Executive Council members and stakeholders on a first hand assessment of traffic situation in Apapa ports and environ which lasted for about two hours.

He inspected places such as: Lilypond truck terminal, Wharf Road, Apapa Port, and Tincan Port, Truck Park, all within Apapa environ.

The inspection followed the disbandment of PTT by the Federal Government, as well as several outcries by members of the public over perennial traffic gridlock which has left residents and workers in the area hapless.

Hoodlums and traffic armed robbers have always cash in on the situation to unleash their nefarious activities on innocent citizens by dispossessing them of their valuables and sometimes maiming their victims.

The disturbing gridlock created along Apapa corridor has day died all known logic, even with the setting up of the PTT, chaired by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibajo and Vice-chaired, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, with the mandate to restore law and order to Apapa ports and environ.

Sanwo-Olu, while addressing the media and a horde of truck drivers at Tincan Port, in the newly constructed Truck Park, decried the level of indiscipline among port players with the promise to tackle head-on and eliminate the cabal behind series of extortions been perpetrated by some officials and security personnel in Apapa environ.

The Governor said as part of efforts to resolve the knotty issues around Apapa gridlock, a stakeholders meeting has been slated for next week.

According to him, “This is not the first time, certainly not the second and in fact this is about the third or the fourth time in my Government that we are trying to see how we bring better solutions to Apapa gridlock.

“On all of the time we have come we knew that we are having a road construction but you can see now that inside Apapa, there is significant progress in this area particularly on the road construction site. A lot of road has been done.’’