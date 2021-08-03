The acting managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, said Lagos and Port-Harcourt seaports are getting to their end-life and need to be reconstructed.

Speaking yesterday during an engagement with journalists, the NPA boss stated that there are discussions between NPA, the terminal operators and some development partners on how to structure the reconstruction with the right financial model.

The MD, who also stated that the Apapa and Tin-Can Island seaports are operating above capacity, said reconstruction of the seaports would require several millions of dollars.

“Some of the ports here are getting to their end of life; some are over 80 years, so they need reconstruction which will run into hundreds of millions of dollars. So, there are discussions between NPA, the terminal operators and some of these development partners on how this can be structured with the right financial model.

“I should also remind you that all the ports operating here are operating far beyond their built capacity. The size of these ports are not going to increase, we can only improve their capacity and that is what we are trying to do.

“The cities have caught up with the ports, so expansion at this point is impossible. The best we can do is to improve on the existing facilities,” he said.

Bello-Koko also said the campaign launched by the agency to sanitise the corridors and surroundings of the ports which is code-named ‘operation green,’ has recorded a huge success.