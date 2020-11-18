By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC ) Sector Commander, Corps Commander in charge of Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide has suggested ways the protracted Apapa gridlock in Lagos, could be tackled holistically.

For efficient road safety, as it concerns trucks and trailers, Ogungbemide also advised that government should device a legal framework in form of Bills to restrict heavy duty vehicles to restrict their movements from 12 midnight to 4am in Lagos.

He identified most road crashes involving trucks and trailers to low engine capacity which makes it difficult for the heavy vehicles to move smoothly on the roads, noting that most accidents occur when these vehicles are leaving out of Lagos metropolis.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, Corps Commander Ogungbemide pointed 5 areas that must be addressed to achieve results. According to him, such areas include developing the political will; the need for Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to put in machineries in place to imbibe a sincere call system; good road construction network; availability of parking bays for trucks and trailers and complete eradication of miscreants on the roads.

Speaking further, Ogungbemide noted that, although much is expected from him, his achievements in just 5 months look as if he had spent 5 years in Lagos. Lamenting the negative effects of the recent EndSARS protests which saw massive damage of their office equipment, he said “before now, I can say I was having fun doing this work. Now I can say I am not having fun but working to have fun”.

“Covid-19 and the ENDSARS protests have taken us 15 years backwards”, he added.

Commending the the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Ogungbemide made it clear that he is leveraging on the good roles the state is offering.

On the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011–2020, officially proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in March 2010, Ogungbemide maintained that FRSC achieved so much earlier, stressing that Covid-19 and EndSARS issues have affected the plans.

He however, informed that FRSC which has started very well will continue with the efforts they have started with.

Despite damages done to their equipment and vehicles, he said FRSC had already started the End of Year Rally which he hopes to continue unhindered.

He also explained that the Corps Marshall had also provided some vehicles to ensure that they keep going in their efforts to reduce the number of crashes in the state and beyond. Ogungbemide equally informed that FRSC has reduced fatality crash by 15 percent while fatality in crime crash has been brought down by 20 percent.

Apart from Covid-19 and EndSARS protests, the the Corps Commander identified attitudes of drivers on the roads as his major challenge so far.