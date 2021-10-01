The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has reiterated its Commitment to continue to play its part in the national development of Nigeria.

President of the Association, Surv. Akinloye Oyegbola made this known while speaking at the 37th Annual General Assembly of the APBN held in Lagos.

Oyegbola told the Assembly that the APBN has in the last one year made strong contributions on topical issues bordering on Security, Infrastructural development, Agriculture, Education, Economy.

He said the council of the Association has been able to work with the presidents of the member-bodies for the upliftment of the standard and status of the Association.

He said, “The covid-19 pandemic that ravaged the whole world in the last two years which has had devastating effect on all areas of human endeavour has made the operating environment more challenging and necessitated a paradigm shift in the way activities are now conducted.

“In spite of this, in the last one year, the APBN has been able to beat the inertia on most of the aspects of its activities that were contained in my acceptance speech.

“We have been able to hold all our flagship events to date with substantial increase in the level of participation of the Member-bodies as reflected among others by the number of delegates in attendance. Some of these events were conducted virtually while some were physical and virtual.”

The President also expressed joy that the long standing misunderstanding between ICAN and CITN has been laid to rest.

He said, “The response of APBN to a request for an interpretation of some clauses of the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) brokered by APBN made the need for the parties to eventually sit at a round table to resolve it imminent. This was consequently mediated upon by the Federal Inland Revenue Service.”

Speaking further, he said, “The APBN had to once more rise to the occasion when it got to our notice that the bill on the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals was being processed in the Upper Chamber (Senate).

“APBN had to write to the Chief of Staff to the President, Attorney General of the Federation and Secretary to the Government of the Federation to make it very clear that a Forensic Professional cannot be an expert in the forensic aspects of practice of all other professions.”

Meanwhile, in his lead paper presentation titled “Rethinking Professionalism, Leadership & Development,” Engr. Bayo Adeola charged professionals in the country to do more in the nation’s development process.

Adeola who made the presentation during the Board meeting of the APBN challenged

Professional associations to regulate their members and ensure that they abide by their professional ethics

According to him while the Association promotes the image of the professions, and lobby prospective clients for work and decent remuneration, they must then protect the public from incompetent and unethical professionals.

He said, “Professional Associations Do More? It is my firm conviction that professional bodies must do much more than we are doing now. Not only must we do the activities we are presently focussed on better, we must also take on even the greater challenges of national development. We need to focus more on what we can do outside of government rather than our unproductive complaining to an un-listening one.”

He said, “If the society must change for the better, it must start with some individuals who determine the desired values the society should embrace, adopt and commit themselves to these values, and constitute the nucleus from where these values are spread through the larger society. This places the responsibility for part of society’s improvement on these individuals who will then complain less about what others are doing or not doing but focus on their own contributions.