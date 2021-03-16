By Michael Oche,

The leadership of the Association of Professional Bodies (APBN) has concluded plans to hold a two days retreat as part of its bid to position indigenous professionals as strategic partners in national development.

Addressing a press conference, APBN Secretary General, Olanrewaju Olusola said the retreat with the theme, “Growing APBN As The Strategic Tool For Enhancing National Development” which commences on Wednesday will help to reposition the APBN as a strategic tool for enhancing national development

The APBN is the umbrella body of all registered professional associations in Nigeria and has been in the forefront pushing for more role for professionals in revamping the country’s economy.

According to Olusola, the Keynote speaker is Prof. Clifford Ofurum, a former Chairman, River State Internal Revenue Service while the special guest of honor is Rivers State governors, Nyesom Wike.

Over the years there are complaints that lot of jobs are going to foreign companies to the disadvantages of local professionals.

But the APBN said the indigenous professionals have key roles to play in Nigeria’s quest to achieve sustainable growth and development.