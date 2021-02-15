BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its party alongside 30 others will not be participating in the forthcoming local government elections in Sokoto State.

The APC stated that the lack of trust in the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) was among the major reasons for arriving at such conclusion, adding that the electoral umpire has displayed biasness even before the election.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat yesterday, the state chairman of APC, Hon Sadiq Isa Achida said, “One would have expected that a just umpire like SIEC should have invited political parties for their inputs before coming up with an election timetable. This is a further indication of their lack of fairness and their unwillingness to provide a level playing ground for political parties wishing to participate in the elections.

“In the light of these circumstances and after due consultations with all stakeholders of our party in the state, the Sokoto State Chapter of the APC has resolved not to participate in the forthcoming localgovernment elections”.

Sadiq Achida further divulged that the party’s position is in line with 30 other political parties in the state.

While alleging that the entire SIEC are card carrying members of the PDP, Hon Achida said, “Indeed, all of them are very close cohorts of the leadership of the government in Sokoto State, who are always dancing to its tunes.”

Speaking further, he said the APC was not consulted on the conduct of the local government elections.

He however assured that the APC would win most of the local governments should the party decides to participate.