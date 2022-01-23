The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians, especially its members and teeming supporters, to be wary of a fake membership registration website.

Accordingly, it urged security agencies to investigate the website and those behind its creation.

In a terse statement signed by the national secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the APC described the website, apcregistration.com, as a scam, saying it is an unauthorised platform.

The party stated: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) alerts our supporters, members and indeed, the general public to a fake membership registration website — apcregistration.com.

“The website which is circulating on social media is unauthorised and a scam sponsored by fifth columnists to cause confusion. The APC calls on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors.”

