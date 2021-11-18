The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said there is no cause for alarm over the massive police presence at its national secretariat, Abuja, yesterday.

Staff members, residents and journalists at Blantyre Street, Wuse 11, where the office is located had expressed concern over the presence of about 20 armed policemen by the gate of the party yesterday.

The party leadership while clearing the air on the unusual presence of the security personnel said the operatives was on their normal routine of operation.

National secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudodehe, said, “Nothing is happening.”

He added that “They have been there several times whenever we need to safeguard the secretariat. You are not in position to read security reports, so you cannot ask me. “If something happens now, they will say what were they doing? There are so many things that have to do with security that you are not aware of.

“It’s a routine thing, the police liaise with FCT minister, the IG and other people if they have any information.

“Not only here, if you are coming to Abuja, going to airport, we have the duty to protect the people who work here, we read security reports and I’m sure you are fully aware we have every security agency in our secretariat.

“We are only acting on security reports, there is no cause for alarm”.

LEADERSHIP reports that the secretariat had recently witnessed protests by different groups including those challenging the outcome of the recently held party congresses across the states and those querying the legality of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the party.

Recently, the face-off between the Senator Kabiru Marafa-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State and the party’s national leadership has continued unabated as the former has said threat of expulsion won’t work.

Marafa, during a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday had challenged the legality of the Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the party and threatened a court action to end it.

Besides, he also threatened a court action against the party’s leadership over the way and manner he claimed it handled the ward congress held in Zamfara over the weekend.

According to him, the party did not give the mandatory 21 days notice to the state chapter of the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the election was held on Saturday, a development he claimed made his group organise a parallel congress.

Akpanudodehe, had in a statement on Monday, warned Marafa to submit to party supremacy or be sanctioned.