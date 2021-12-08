National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Congress Committee members on Monday filed a motion before the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal for a stay of execution of an FCT High Court ruling that voided the Kano ward congresses conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who stated this in a statement in Abuja also revealed that the APC was contesting the jurisdiction of the court to entertain such case brought before it.

He said the party was seeking an interlocutory injunction that would restrain the respondents from taking steps to give effect to the High Court ruling, pending hearing of the appeal by the appellate court on December 16, 2021.

Garba added that in the motion, the APC submitted that the chairman and the secretary of the congress committee joined in the case were not contacted despite the fact their phone numbers and contact addresses were captured in the case, even as they have never met the said lawyers that represented them and therefore have not been given fair hearing.

The commissioner said a similar scenario played out in the case of ward executive committee members who were kept in the dark and could not be afforded fair hearing and access to the said lawyers assigned to represent them.

He said as the national headquarters of the party filed the two motions before the appeal court, it urged party members to exercise patience and restraint and be law abiding as it pursues the legal processes.