T he All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared on Tuesday, that the party would hold its Convention on the 26 of February. This comes as pressure for the APC leadership to convene a national convention next month has been rife, more so because so much is depending on it.

Some members believe that the party needs to have a clear direction on where it is headed ahead of the 2023 presidential election. As such, they believe that the elective national convention would help put an elected National Working Committee (NWC) and set the party in proper stead for bigger task of holding the presidential primaries.

The previous air of uncertainty over holding the convention stalled several activities in the party, especially as aspirants for the national chairman of the party have been engaging party stakeholders to garner support for their ambition.

Although February 25 was formerly fixed to hold the convention, some stakeholders on the aegis of APC Rebirth Group claimed that there are plots to extend the convention date beyond February 2022.

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) headed by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, had conceded to the demands of party stakeholders to hold the convention at a later date in February instead of 5th as earlier scheduled, hence the decision to shift it to February 25, and now 26th.

The stakeholders had also called on governors who are members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to immediately resign their appointments.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Engr Aliyu Audu, the APC Rebirth Group said after realising that “no less than six states will be going to the polls for various bye-elections on the 26th of February, 2022, decided to plant a February 25th date in the media, knowing fully well the convention cannot be taking place at a time bye-elections in which the party would be participating, will also be taking place across states.

Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, however refuted the claims. He said that the Buni-led CECPC would not allow aggrieved people ‘’to stampede it into destroying the party or taking wrong steps.”

Sources within the party leadership however told me that the reason for the delay fixing a specific date for the convention, was because they wanted to be sure cracks arising from the ward, local government and state congresses across the states, have been measurably fixed. The congresses had left the party terribly split with factional state party chairmen emerging in most states.

However, governors elected on the platform of the party rose from their meeting on Sunday and assured that the convention will hold in February.

In a chat with deputy chairman of the APC in Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams, he says that issues within the party are being magnified beyond proportion even though he acquiesced that disagreements are inevitable in any viable political platform, especially a party which is set to not just retain its governing status at the centre but win more states in 2023 general elections.