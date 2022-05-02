All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and leader of the agitations for Middlebelt Presidency in 2023, Moses Ayom, has withdrawn from the race following the failure of his party to zone the presidency to the Middlebelt.

Ayom announced his withdrawal from the race while breaking fast with members of the Interfaith Clerics Council of Nigeria in Abuja.

He however said his withdrawal from the race is in deference to the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee of the APC.

“On the basis of all these, I wish to state without any form of equivocation, that I am standing down my aspiration for the presidency of our country summarily. I wish to state very boldly that we shall return at the right time.” Ayom stated.

Adamu had last Friday told journalists at the Presidential Villa that the party has not taken any decision on zoning of the presidency.

When asked where the governing party would be zoning its presidential ticket to, Adamu said such a decision is beyond the National Working Committee and is the prerogative of the entire party, which, he acknowledged, is bigger than the chairman.

Also, in his sallah message, Ayom enjoined presidential aspirants, across party lines, to lower their political flags in honor of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack who are still in captivity.

He narrated the circumstances surrounding his entry into the race pointing out that “It all started with the visit of the Middle Belt Christian Bishops, closely followed by the visit of the Middle Belt Imams all under the auspices of the Interfaith Clerics Council of Nigeria. I also had visits from the South East and South South Leaders who came to confer on me the title of Eze Igbo ndu 1 (The saviour of the Igbo race) and called on me to also contest.

Since then I have been inundated with calls from the women, less privileged, youth and the less privileged all singing one song that they have found me with the right qualities to put Nigeria back on the map of foremost development based on my antecedents.”

“I accepted this call with the hope that if elected President, relief and succour will come to our people who for decades would experience equity, fairness and justice. A people that have suffered untold marginalisation and maltreatment in the form of economic and social deprivation arising from political slavery. The wanton destruction of lives and property through terrorism, banditry and kidnappings which had been meted out to the region is a classical example”