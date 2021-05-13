BY ISRAEL BULUS, Kafanchan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Gen Gora Katunku (rtd) said that every blunder by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) provides ground to campaign against the ruling party in future elections.

While fielding questions from newsmen in Zonkwa in Kaduna State, Kutunku said the insecurity challenges in many parts of the country and the inability of the ruling party to arrest the issues was already a campaign for the opposition party to take over power in future elections.

According to him, things are hard for Nigerians irrespective of status.

Katunku urged Nigerians to go beyond electing incompetent politicians who do not have the interest of the masses.

“We must begin to change our ideology,” Kutunku said while commenting on the forthcoming local government elections in Kaduna State slated for 5th June.

He said the PDP is confident of winning all the chairmanship and the councillorship seats in the state.

He explained that what happened in 2018 LG polls was an ambush adding that such won’t happen again.

“All modalities to check excesses or any form of rigging intended are fully in place. The masses are enthusiastic to vote out incompetent politicians and bring people that will entrench fairness, justice and dividends of democracy in their local government areas.

“The people in my area are ready to ensure that their votes counts because they’ve gone through a terrible period,” Katunku added.