Ostensibly to forestall any breakdown of law and order within the national secretariat, the Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, invited extended security coverage of the officers and men of Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The police team, numbering over 30, had strategically positioned themselves within the secretariat along Blantyre Street, but did not harass anyone using the street.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that the security agents acted on a security report that certain persons had been mobilised to stage demonstrations at the party secretariat.

The secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, however, said the heavy security presence noticed at the party’s national secretariat is nothing to be worried about.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, he added that the police deployment was to strengthen security at the party’s secretariat.

This is coming a day after a crucial meeting of APC governors to review and discuss the Supreme Court judgment on the Ondo State Governorship election of October 10, 2020 as it affects the controversy surrounding the propriety of the occupation of the office of the chairman by the governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni, held at the Kebbi State governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

“The police are here to strengthen security for the leadership of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC.

“Whenever you have a security situation or report, you take precautions to protect lives and property.

“APC cannot be embarrassed because we are the national government; therefore we take measures to forestall any negative happenings.

“We have a security report, and you can’t expect us to call thugs to defend the national secretariat, the right thing to do is to inform the police and the State Security Service (SSS) and that is what we have done,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said the APC could not underestimate the security report and could not play down on it.

He said the party would continue to take measures to protect the lives and property of its members and Nigerians generally.

He said the party would begin to observe full compliance of the COVID-19 protocols to prevent infection of the delta variant.

The APC secretary said it was the responsibility of the CECPC as managers of the party to put measures in place to protect lives and property.

He, however, advised that no one should take anything for granted, saying that every security report must be taken seriously.

“We just have to put everything in place, even the ones that are not verifiable. What we consider to be a threat is not what you consider to be a threat, a mere word that you ignore, we would heighten it because we don’t want to be embarrassed.

“This is APC that produced the national government. We cannot embarrass the president, we cannot embarrass the government of APC and we cannot embarrass ourselves.”

He assured party members that the Buni-led CECPC was not in any way threatened as being reported in some quarters, adding that its chairman is as firm as ever.