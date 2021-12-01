A top aspirant for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has said the ruling party cannot afford to field an unpopular candidate for the office ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Mustapha who stated this during a press briefing in Abuja, said he will enthrone equity, fairness and justice within the party when he emerges national chairman.

The aspirant who said the national chairmanship position is not an exclusive preserve of former governors, said he would ensure the ruling party does not become a cabal to itself.

The APC chieftain said: “First and foremost, I want to see a party that promotes equity, fairness and justice. It is when you have a party of that sort that you are able to allow popular candidates emerge. When popular candidates emerge based on their merit, then you don’t suffer the fear of election rigging.

“It is when you bring an unpopular candidate on board, then you start thinking of how to go and rig the general election. And when you rig the general election with bad products, the end result is bad governance or bad representation.”

He further noted that he enjoys a close rapport with his state governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State.

Mustapha stressed that he would ensure Inclusiveness and fairness for members of the party. He stressed that APC has to be kept one.

He said, “Part of these qualities I have told you, even this interaction with you, these are part of the things that I think I will do if I become chairman, such that APC will not be a cabal to itself. It will be an open book and when you have an open book, then there is no room for a lot of dissenting minds or voices. So there is a lot I will do to keep APC as one. My goodwill, my experience, my way of administration, which will be teamwork. This idea of a one man show does not go well.”

Stressing that the governor backs his chairmanship aspiration, Mustapha said, “If you cast your mind back, I was also an aspirant for the governorship seat of Kwara. Due to some irregularities in the party then, I was disqualified. I did not go to court because I felt we were one and the same. I was looking at the bigger goals. If I had gone to court, this my own case was more serious than Zamfara or Rivers and we would have had another Rivers or Zamfara in Kwara.”

Continuing he said: “During the recent state congresses, he picked me from my house and drove to the congress. He is also canvassing for me because it is an advantage for the state to have a national chairman in me. And if you don’t know, we’ve come a long way with him. When I was deputy national chairman in CPC, he was my gubernatorial candidate in CPC then. So, we have a lot of history together, positive one for that matter.”

The party chieftain noted that he was doing all he can to reconcile the two factions in Kwara APC.

He said, “I think it will be a litmus test for me if I become the chairman to make sure I bring an end to this difference in the state because all hands need to be on deck. It is not about pushing the blame on this person or that person.”