Former lawmaker representing Rivers South-East senatorial district, Senator Magnus Abe, has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot function in Rivers State without people like him, insisting that nobody can wish him away in the the party.

Abe made the declaration a the weekend while addressing APC stakeholders at his country-home in Bera community, Gokana local government area of Rivers State.

He said: “What I came here to do today is to say thank you to my people. When they said they wanted to see me and that they have not seen me, I must come home. I immediately fixed last Sunday to come so that they will see me and I talk to them. There is nobody in Nigeria, there is nobody in Rivers State who will say there is not APC in Gokana.

“You can also see that because of the love my people have shown today; because of the respect you people have given to me, because of the affection that you have shown for me, it is now clear to the whole of Nigeria, to the whole of Rivers State, that it will be impossible, I repeat the word, impossible to the the politics of APC in Rivers State without you and me.

“I came here today to tell you people that the national (leadership of APC) said we should be patient and we have been patient. Continue to be patient; let us wait. When they take their decision, we will known.”

Abe stated that the APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, belongs to no particular person, noting that no political party survives without a crowd.

The former Senator said: “It belongs to all of us, no matter your power, money, without the people you cannot do politics, you are the people.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God, consistently, the people have been clear that what is happening in APC in Rivers State is wrong. Everybody, committee and panel that have looked at the issues objectively, had said that what is happening here is wrong.

“All we need is those that would have the courage to fix what is wrong, so that the party can move on. If that is done, the party will move on, success would be ours.

“So, remain resolute, don’t shake, don’t fear, anybody that knows where he or she is going would not be afraid when people push you because you know where you are going.”