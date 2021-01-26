At the height of the leadership crisis that bedevilling the APC and the eventual sack of the Oshiomhole-led national working committee (NWC) of the party, a caretaker arrangement was agreed upon at the National Executives Committee (NEC) meeting which was hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Thus, the Buni-led CECPC was born.

With a mandate to conduct a special national convention within six months to elect a new NWC looking less likely because of the level of crisis in the party, the caretaker committee decided to focus on reconciliation; an effort that saw some old members returning and new members joining the party as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This may have, in part, be the reason for the extension of its mandate since the convention became no longer feasible as the initial six months period given to the committee was winding down.

In November 2020, the party’s NEC extended the committee’s tenure by an additional six months, with a new mandate to conduct a membership registration and elections into the various offices of the party from the polling unit level to the national level.

However, just like every other sector and activity, political activities were belaboured by an almost year-long restriction globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the APC had its share of the inconveniences.

Aside the pause in party activities in the course of the year, the party spent part of the year witnessing internal rancours that almost threatened its core; and thereby warranting the prompt interventions of the partyleadership including the NEC.

Secretary of the Caretaker Committee Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe said, “When the CECPC came on board six months ago, after understudying the state of the Party, the CECPC leadership set its agendas for driving its actions accordingly. The CECPC agenda include: “The need to resolve all pending and emerging internal crisis within the Party at all levels and to create an harmonious working atmosphere for the Party’s coming general convention.

“Subsequently, the need to get all ongoing litigations against the Party as well as among members – with bearing to Party issues – withdrawn and terminated.

“The need to expand the Party membership base via the revalidation of the Party membership, registration of new members and update of the Party membership register.

“The CECPC also saw the need for the review of the Party Constitution to address identified gaps and issues.”

He added that from the outset, they were saddled with the task of preparing and leading the party’s campaign in a number of critical elections for positions at the state and national levels. To this, CECPC had to commence preparation from the outset.

“The committee saw also the need to resolve the ownership tussle surrounding the building that houses the Party National Secretariat. Taking cognisance of the Party’s financial obligations, particularly a number of litigation fees; and thereby prompting it to make the decision from the outset to offset the arrears of these litigation costs.

“The preceding became the arrowhead of the CECPC drives in the last six months.” He says.

The party begins its long-awaited membership registration which is expected to begin on January 25, 2021. This is expected to be carried out before the commencement of ward and local government congresses through a fair and transparent process of electing officials for the various organs of the party that will culminate in the national convention.

The national secretary said the party was working to create a member-centred party structure that guarantees the full participation of all members and accord privileges to strengthened members’ trust, beliefs and engagements in all party activities.

Not oblivious to the likelihood of crisis during the exercise, he said that the party recognises the need for continued conflict resolution and have decided to vigorously pursue reconciliation on all fronts to emerge as a stronger party ahead of the congresses and the 2023 general elections.

While inaugurating the party’s sensitisation and mobilisation committee for the membership registration exercise, the CECPC chairman Governor Mai Mala Buni stated: “I am glad to say that the Party under the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is undertaking some strategic measures to properly reposition our Party.

“In addition to the reconciliation exercise which has continued to yield tremendous results for the Party, we are also embarking on this critical measure to breathe a new life into the Party.

“The sensitization and mobilization committee has a crucial and critical role to play in the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“You are expected to mount rigorous sensitization programme to effectively mobilise every member of the Party especially women and youth to either revalidate their membership or register afresh.

“You should leave no stone unturned to ensure effective mobilization for every member to take advantage of this opportunity to register.

“The committee is hereby advised to liaise with all stakeholders in all the states to carry everyone on board for an all inclusive programme.”

The work ahead of the committee especially as it moves towards the much expected national convention is, to say the least, enormous. It will have to engage some competent party leaders to serve in actualising the various programmes and build confidence in party faithful as to its preparedness to return the party to the best shape before the 2023 general election.

It must, however, be able to look beyond personal interest, while putting party interest first.

“As a party, we want to assure all our members that our commitment to lead the process of political change in Nigeria is unwavering. Our ability to constantly strengthen the structures of our party is part of our change credentials. Other important requirements, which will include the review of our rules and other operational requirements, which are needed to make our party and our elected representatives more accountable to Nigerians will be considered and all the necessary steps required will be taken. A democracy is as strong as the political parties it produces. We are rebuilding our party, the APC, to strengthen our democracy.” The national secretary said.