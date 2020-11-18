The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has dissolved the Party’s Ebonyi State Working Committee following refusal of factions to withdraw court cases as directed by the 8th resumed meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) and submit to internal party resolution mechanisms initiated by the CECPC.

A statement signed Wednesday evening by the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, said a 15-member caretaker committee has subsequently been appointed by the APC CECPC to manage the Party’s affairs and carry out the planned membership registration, update, and revalidation exercise in Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi APC Caretaker Committee include the following:

Stanley Okoro – Chairman John Nwankata – Vice Chairman (North) Peter Nworie Ndubuisi – Vice Chairman (Central) Ozoemena Njoku – Vice Chairman (South) Charles Ofoke – Secretary Engr. Ogbonnaya Igboke – Organising Secretary Chidi Ogbuatu – Publicity Secretary Barr. Ikaa, Ikaa Ukeni – Legal Adviser Chief Paulinus Ali (Zomo) – Treasurer Chief Joseph Ozibo – Financial Secretary Ogochukwu David Elem – Youth Leader Odo Oluchi Juliet – Women Leader Ogbonna David Nshii – Auditor Adum Uchenna Basil –Physically Challenged Francis Obike Nweze – Welfare Secretary

Nabena said as the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC repositioning the party “we urge our supporters, members and leaders in Ebonyi state and other chapters to support and work towards the achievement of the peace and reconciliation mandate of the CECPC.”