By KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Kebbi State yesterday, sacked its caretaker chairman, Arch Bala Sani Kankiwa and two other executive members of the party for embezzling funds belonging to the party.

Other sacked members include, treasurer, Alhaji Garba Tungar Marina and financial secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Bature.

When a committee was set up, led by the commissioner of Works and Housing, Alhaji Abubaakr Cika Ladan to investigate the missing funds, the affected members were invited but they failed to defend themselves.

The party however, nominated deputy chairman of the party in charge of south, Alhaji Abubakar Kana as new caretaker chairman of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT