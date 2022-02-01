As the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship hots up, Senator George Akume Contact Committee (SGACC) has declared that the former governor of Benue State and a leading APC national chairmanship aspirant does not have a running battle with any anti-corruption agency in the country.

A national newspaper had reported in an analysis piece that Akume “may face challenges concerning his running battle with the anti-corruption agency.”

But in a letter addressed to the editor of the said newspaper, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, chairman, Senator George Akume Contact Committee, Chief Simon Shango, said over the span of more than 23 years, Senator Akume has never been invited for questioning by any anti-corruption agency.

“The fact of the matter remains that, Distinguished Senator George Akume has no running battle with any anti-corruption agency. As you are well aware, Senator George Akume served two terms (eight years) as elected Governor of Benue State, three terms (12 years) as Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District, during which he served as Senate Minority Leader. Since the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator George Akume has been the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, a position for which he was screened and cleared by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, before assuming office.

“Over the span of more than 23 years, Senator George Akume has never been invited for questioning by any corruption agency. In any case, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria allows even an accused person to be presumed innocent until found guilty, how much more of Senator George Akume who has not even been accused of any offense.

“We are aware that since our principal started the race for National Chairmanship of APC, everything has been done by his opponents to find faults with him, but to no avail. This is because it has become very clear that Senator George Akume is the candidate to beat in the race for the National Chairmanship of our great party, APC.

“If elected the next National Chairman of APC, Senator George Akume commits to respecting the Nigerian and APC Constitutions as well as all party organs and officials.

“Senator George Akume is very passionate about taking the APC to the next sustainable level of progress.”

Meanwhile, the Contact Committee has also welcomed what it called growing nationwide consensus steadily building up in favour of its principal.

In a statement signed by the chairman of SGACC Tuesday in Abuja, Chief Shango urged the party members and leaders across Nigeria to embrace the aspiration of Senator Akume by supporting him to become the APC national chairmanship.

The statement said: “There is the endorsement of Senator George Akume by the Northern APC National Front as signed by its Convener and spokesperson, Mallam Ayuba Hassan. Other vital endorsements are by the Igbo Youth Assembly signed by its National Chairman, Mr Nwaudunna; the Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide, signed by its National Secretary Casmir Irekanba and the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Chidi Chilo. Other endorsements came from General Lawrence Anebi Onoja (rtd) former Military Governor of Katsina and Plateau States and the Benue Amazon Prime, a women group of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State.

“Akume Contact Committee which is made up of former APC Governors, Ministers, Senators, Academicians and top Journalists, believes that Akume stands tall among other aspirants in the race for APC National Chairmanship, based on his credentials and support amongst all interest groups in the party.

“We wish to emphasise that when elected APC National Chairman, Senator George Akume will uphold the party’s constitution as well as respect its organs and officials.”