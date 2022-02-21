Progressive Disability Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned against using the disability condition of Senator Al-Makura as a basis to disqualify him from the race of APC national chairmanship.

In a letter signed by its national coordinator, Abdulaziz Onibare and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the forum noted that the party would be in contravention of the National Disability Act and its constitution if such move succeeds.

“It has come to our notice that some groups of people are moving around castigating the person of His Excellency, Sen. Umaru Tanko Almakura, questioning his capacity on the basis of his disability.

“They didn’t question his capacity when he was contributing his millions, time and energy for the progress of the party,” Onibare said.

He added that the lawmaker’s disability should not be a yardstick to measure his competence to lead the party as he has given his dues to the party and represented the disability community well, as such, should be given the opportunity to lead it to a resounding victory as the 2023 elections beckon.

Onibare who pleaded that its members contribution to the party should not be allowed to go in vain, lamented that leadership of the party continues to marginalize the group as it has never held any tangible positions.

He said, “We should be given the opportunity to lead this party, and our disability cannot be counted as a barrier. Hence, we felt it a point of duty to emphasise it.”

