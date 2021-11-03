Ahead of the December 2021 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s secretary in Nasarawa State, Aliyu Bello, has said the former governor of the state and serving senator, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, is the man to beat in the contest for the national chairman of the APC.

He said as an accomplished leader, Al-Makura has the capacity to transform the APC if elected. Bello in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, said delegates from Nasarawa were in total support of the candidature of Al-Makura.

He stated this shortly after the inaugural sitting of Local Government Election Petition Tribunal held in Lafia, the state capital. The party scribe explained that supporting Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura is never an exercise in futility.

He said voting in bloc would enable the former governor to actualise his chairmanship dream and maintained that the chances of Al-Makura winning the position is clear considering his immense contribution to the existence of the party.

He recalled how Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura single handedly nurtured the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in 2011 by winning the governorship seat and became the only CPC controlled state, which later metamorphosed to APC.

The party secretary attributed the peaceful outcome of the ward, local government and state congress to the unity existing between critical stakeholders in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can categorically tell you that all our three senators, members of House of Representatives and the twenty members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly are on same page,” he said.